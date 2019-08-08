Madison County authorities arrest Alabama man for videoing minor while in bathroom

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested an Alabama man for video recording a boy while in a bathroom at a rest stop on I-10.

MCSO says on Friday, August 2, at 2:16 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the westbound rest area of I-10 regarding a complaint of an adult male video recording a juvenile in the men's bathroom.

Officials say upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant who said her son was in a private stall in the bathroom when a man reached under the stall with a cell phone in his hand.

Deputies say the complainant said she confronted the man, later identified as 34-year-old Gustavo Maldonado, as he exited the bathroom, but Maldonado ran to his vehicle and left the rest area.

Officials say they were given a description of Maldonado and the vehicle, including a tag number, which was given to deputies and a search began.

Authorities say a vehicle matching the description of Maldonado's was seen at a gas station located at a nearby exit and, as an official approached the vehicle, the car drove out of the parking lot.

According to the department, the official was able to confirm the car belonged to Maldonado.

Deputies say Maldonado was stopped at the intersection of county road 360A and he admitted to being at the rest area but denied videoing anyone.

Officials say Maldonado offered his cell phone to authorities and gave permission to search the phone.

Authorities say officials were able to find the video taken at the rest stop.

MCSO says Maldonado was placed under arrest and taken to the Madison County Jail and gave a confession to the accusations against him.

Authorities say Maldonado was booked, but has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Maldonado has been charged with video voyeurism (offender over 24, victim under 16).