Madison County find missing six-year-old with Autism

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

PINETTA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they have located a six-year-old with autism who wandered off from his home.

MCSO says James was located in the woods and is safe and unharmed.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

PINETTA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating for a missing six-year-old boy with autism named James.

MCSO made an announcement on their Facebook page on Monday.

Officials say the search for James is active.

MCSO says James walked away from his home located on Teak Trail Pinetta.

Authorities say James is mostly nonverbal and may not respond to his name.

Officials say James is just under four feet tall and weighs approximately 55 pounds.

MCSO says James was last seen wearing red knee-length athletic shorts with a black stripe down each side and was not wearing a shirt or shoes when he wondered off.

Authorities say James is attracted to moving vehicles and will walk toward them and urge people in the area to use extreme caution.

MCSO says if you see James to please call 911 immediately. Officials say James is not scared of strangers but will resist touch.