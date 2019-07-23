Madison County deputies arrest two for theft of trailers, lawnmowers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two men in connection to thefts of utility trailers and lawnmowers.

MCSO says Madison and surrounding counties have experienced "numerous," thefts of utility trailers and zero turn mowers over "recent months."

Deputies say on Monday, they arrested Eric Powell, 46, and Marvin Edwards, 52, in connection with these thefts.

Officials say Powell is facing charges of dealing in stolen property, possession of firearm during the commission of crime.

MCSO says Edwards has been charged with dealing in stolen property.