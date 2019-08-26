Madison County officials arrest teen for online school threats

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 15-year-old for making threats against James Madison Preparatory High School.

Deputies say the threats related to bringing a gun to school and shooting people.

Authorities say they were able to quickly identify the student and immediately find him at his house.

MCSO says the posts were confirmed and the student, who WCTV is not identifying, was placed under arrest and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officials say the student claimed the post was a "joke," and that he "didn't mean anything by it."

Deputies say there's no indication the student took any further actions to plan or prepare to carry out the threat.

The teenager has been charged with written electronic threats to kill or bodily harm.