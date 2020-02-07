Madison County officials hoping to learn from headaches during Thursday storm

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol will be shutting down I-10 in Madison County from mile marker 262 to mile marker 275 in Suwannee County due to zero visibility caused by dust from nearby fields. (Photo: Viewer Sarah Burke)

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The dust settled in Madison County as Interstate 10 reopened, but local authorities are hoping the headache leads to better communication.

On Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol closed Interstate 10 for nearly ten miles due to poor visibility. The span starting in the city of Lee heading in to Suwannee County was clouded with dust storms coming off of nearby farms, making it difficult for drivers to see the road in front of them.

Drivers were sent on a detour through Madison County on US 90, causing back ups for miles.

After rain and calm skies on Friday, traffic cleared and returned to normal.

Emergency officials in Madison County said Thursday's storm was a series of worst cases to create the traffic jam. Between the high winds, dry conditions and time of year, the area is susceptible to dust storms.

"This time of year when the crop rotation is changing from winter to a summer crop, there's a likelihood of the soil moving," said County Coordinator Brian Kauffman.

Local authorities said drivers are only detoured from the interstate during emergencies, like Thursday's storm. But the detour can put a major strain on local resources, especially in smaller counties where personnel are already limited.

Madison County officials said the detours are not always clear when the interstate gets shut down. But better communication between departments could minimize the disruption.

"When you take all those people and take them off a four lane highway and put them on a two lane highway, you've created a tremendous load on to the system. We've got schools that are trying to move people, we've got red lights that can go out. We don't have the resources to be able to handle those people," Kauffman said. "The emergency management department, we have several local groups working together and so we're able to dissimulate the information and so we can work together to try and solve problems."

Emergency personnel said roads like US-90 are not built for the kind of traffic on I-10, and in smaller counties there are also limited people in the area available to respond. Officials ask people to take it slow, stay calm and try to follow the detours.

We reached out Florida Highway Patrol for comment on the closures but did not hear back.

