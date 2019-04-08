Scammers name Madison County High in phony invoices

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office is alerting local businesses about a suspected billing scam.

MCSO says business have been receiving invoices in the mail from a company only identified as "Sports Media" with an Austin, Texas mailing address. The invoices are titled 'Madison County High School 2019 Fall Sports Poster.'

Investigators say the company is not affiliated with Madison County Schools in any way. In fact, the small print on the bottom of the letters reads, "Company is not affiliated with any school."

Investigators say that the phone number on the invoice, (888) 441-9584, is associated with various addresses in multiple states and calls to the number are met with a message stating that the mailbox is full.

The Better Business Bureau has an alert associated with this business and rates them "F" based on multiple complaints dating back to 2017.

MCSO says if you receive and invoice from this so-called company, do not send payment or respond in any way. If you have already sent payment, contact your financial institution immediately to ask about stopping the payment.