Madison County school bus rear ended, one person suffers serious injuries

December 13, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A 47-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she rear ended a Madison County school bus Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

According to FHP, the school bus was stopped in a eastbound lane of U.S. 90 because of morning school traffic. The front of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of the bus around 7:50 a.m. The CRV came to a stop facing east in the eastbound lane. The bus was also facing east at its final rest in this lane.

The driver of the CRV, Julie Keathley, says she thought she fell asleep before hitting the bus, according to FHP.

FHP says there were 41 kids on the bus at the time of the crash. Aside from the driver of the CRV, no other injuries were reported in this crash.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison EMS helped FHP work this crash.

