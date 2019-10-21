Magbanua could get new trial date in Markel murder

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

Katherine Magbanua was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A woman accused in the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel will be back in court Tuesday morning.

The judge could set a new trial date for Katherine Magbanua.

There was a hung jury in her case two weeks ago.

A mistrial was declared for Magbanua the same day a jury convicted her boyfriend and co-defendant Sigfredo Garcia.

Garica is now serving a life sentence in Markel's murder.

