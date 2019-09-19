Magbanua now asking for separate trial in Markel murder

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Just days before the Dan Markel murder case goes to trial, one of the defendants is now asking for her case to be tried separately.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday for both Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua's attorneys just filed a motion asking for a separate trial at a later date.

Her attorneys contend there is evidence that is admissible in Magbanua's case, that is not admissible against Garcia and is "overly prejudicial to him." According to the motion, that includes Garcia's previous criminal history and statements he made to fellow jail inmates that "tend to implicate Ms. Magbanua."

Garcia is facing the death penalty in this case. Magbanua is not.

Magbanua's attorneys argue in the motion that "subjecting her to trial with a death-qualified jury" would violate her due process rights.

They claim it would unfairly exclude African-Americans from the jury. "Research has consistently shown that African-Americans are more likely to oppose the death penalty than white persons," Magbanua's attorneys argued in the motion, citing a series of studies.

The judge could rule on the request at a hearing on Friday.

Magbanua and Garcia are accused of killing FSU law professor Dan Markel at his home five years ago.

The motion to sever is one of a bevy of last minute motions filed in the case this week.

Defense attorneys are renewing efforts to keep Dan Markel's ex-wife Wendi Adelson off the witness stand. They argue that Adelson intends to answer questions from the state, but plead the fifth and refuse to answer defense questions during cross-examination.

They are also trying to keep any documents filed by Dan Markel during the couple's divorce and custody proceedings out of court, calling them "hearsay" and "inadmissible."

Magbanua's attorneys are also trying to stop prosecutors from mentioning a series of recordings and wire taps in front of the jury.

One of them was a video recording of Magbanua and Charlie Adelson at a Miami restaurant called the Dolce Vita. Charlie Adelson - Wendi's brother - used to date Magbanua. The FBI along with TPD recorded a conversation between the two in April 2016. Magbanua's attorneys claim the majority of the recording is "unintelligible" and claim the inaudible portions "are so substantial to deprive the remainder of relevance."

They also want to keep the jury from hearing a series of wire taps on Magbanua's and Charlie Adelson's cell phones. Magbanua's attorneys contend those wire taps in May 2016 took place years after the alleged conspiracy and are not admissible in court.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.