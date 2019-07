By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 7, 2019

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Repairs to a local railroad crossing is rerouting drivers in Hahira.

Norfolk Southern Railroad is making repairs to the railroad crossing in Hahira. Main Street is blocked off downtown, on either side of the crossing.

Drivers are being detoured up one exit to Exit 22/ Old Coffee Road and Highway 41.

Work is expected to wrap up Tuesday.