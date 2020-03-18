Maine landlord waives month’s rent, encourages others to do same amid coronavirus

With money uncertain for many families due to the coronavirus outbreak, a Maine landlord has waived his tenants’ rent and is encouraging others to do the same.

Nathan Nichols owns a two-unit apartment building in Portland, Maine. To help his tenants amid the coronavirus outbreak, he’ll waive rent for April. (Source: WGME/CNN)

Nathan Nichols owns a two-unit apartment building in Portland, Maine. To help his tenants, he’ll waive rent for April, saying he needs his tenants as much as they need him.

“They’re great tenants. I want to keep them. I could see this would cause hardship for them. They work as hourly employees and in the service industries, which are both being hit really hard. I’m fortunate enough to have a full-time job where I can work from home," Nichols said.

The landlord posted about his efforts on Facebook, where it was shared more than 24,000 times and received nearly 1,000 comments, most of which were praise for his act of kindness.

“It’s good to know that within all this pandemic pandemonium there are still people with pure hearts helping us poor people. You will reap many blessings sir,” one comment read.

Nichols also used the post to encourage other landlords to give their tenants rent relief. Some vowed to do so.

Nichols says he is still determining what he will do for May’s rent.

Copyright 2020 WGME via CNN. All rights reserved.