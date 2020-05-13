Major COVID spike at Big Bend prison

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) -- The coronavirus appears to be spreading rapidly among inmates at the state's Hamilton Correctional Institution.

Wednesday, the newest report from the Florida Department of Corrections shows 112 inmates at the Hamilton County prison testing positive for COVID-19. That's up from just a dozen in Tuesday's report.

The DOC also reports 489 inmates in medical quarantine, 410 inmates testing negative, and 490 tests pending at Hamilton CI.

Two staff members have also tested positive for the virus, according to the report.

Two other state prisons in North Florida are also dealing with major outbreaks of the virus.

Liberty Correctional Institution in Bristol reports 191 inmates with COVID-19, along with 7 staff.

In Sneads, Apalachee Correctional has 64 inmates with COVID-19, along with 11 staff, according to the DOC report.

In a statement earlier this month, DOC said it has suspended transfers and mandated masks for staff and inmates to battle COVID-19.

Additionally, Florida DOC says inmates showing symptoms are being isolated and given medical care. Between the Apalachee, Hamilton and Liberty prisons, more than a thousand inmates are in medical quarantine.

For more information about coronavirus in Florida prisons, head to the FDOC website.

