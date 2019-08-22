Majority of Americans don't support impeachment of Trump, according to new poll

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

According to a Monmouth University poll, a majority of Americans oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump, per a report from CBS News' Grace Segers.

Segers reports the poll, released on Thursday, says 35% of Americans support the impeachment of President Trump while 59% of Americans oppose.

Only 41% of Americans want the House Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment inquiry against the president, according to Segers.

CBS reports a majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives support opening an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from August 16 to 20, 2019 with 800 adults in the United States. The question results in this release have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points. The poll was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in West Long Branch, NJ.