Make it Legal Florida drops bid to get recreational pot use on 2020 ballot

January 14, 2020

MIAMI, Fla. (CBSMiami) -- It appears you won’t get to vote on recreational marijuana in Florida until at least 2022.

“Make It Legal Florida,” the group leading the way to get a constitutional amendment in November, made the announcement Monday.

Nick Hansen, the chairman of Mike It Legal Florida, released the following statement:

"With the support of over 67 percent of Florida voters, Make it Legal Florida is proud to have gathered more than 700,000 signed petitions in the effort to bring adult-use cannabis to the Sunshine State.

“The narrow timeframe to submit and verify those signatures has prompted our committee to shift focus to now gain ballot access in 2022.

“We’re looking forward to Supreme Court review of our efforts and working in collaboration with state leaders to ensure the supermajority of Floridians’ voices are heard.”