Male shot outside Valdosta night club

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 8, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) --- Early Sunday morning police were called to a shooting that took place off of Baytree Road in the East end of the parking lot of The Mill and several night clubs in the 1900 block area.

Deputies say a male was shot several times upon their arrival. He was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery and currently remains.

Witnesses say an argument took place and several males began arguing before multiple gun shots were fired.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Remerton Police at 229-247-2320 or the GBI at 22-225-4090.

