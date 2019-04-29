Man, 100, killed in crash as drivers stop to avoid hitting sandhill cranes

By: Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a 100-year-old man was killed when the car he was riding in hit other vehicles that had stopped to avoid hitting a group of sandhill cranes in the road.

Lt. Kim Montes says two drivers were stopped to let the cranes cross when 39-year-old Suzanne Clark swerved to avoid hitting the cars. Clark saw the cranes and swerved again and hit the vehicles. Her father, Robert Schantz, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Montes says Clark and one of the other drivers sustained serious injuries. The third driver had minor injuries.

The sandhill cranes were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.