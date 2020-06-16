Man accused of attacking woman with baseball bat to be released from jail, remain on house arrest

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat will be released from jail and remain on house arrest indefinitely.

Court records show 29-year-old Preston Aldridge went before a judge Tuesday morning. The judge ordered him to be released to his father and remain on house arrest at his Reserve Drive apartment.

The judge also ordered Aldridge to wear a GPS monitor and barred him from having baseball bats or weapons of any kind.

Court records show Aldridge was also ordered to keep up with all doctor appointments and take any medications prescribed as part of his pre-trial release agreement.