Man admits to punching woman in the eye; ends up in jail

January 30, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — A local man is spending time in jail after admitting to officers, he punched a woman who was visiting his house.

Shelley McMillan called Thomasville Police Department after she was assaulted. She said that Vincent McMiller punched her in the eye because she told him to get out of the kitchen cabinets.

Officers say slight bruising was noticeable.

McMillan then claimed that McMiller took the food she had brought from home and threw it all over the floor. Police found cheese and pepperoni slices scattered all over the floor inside the home.

According to the police, they approached McMiller and asked him what happened.

McMiller admitted to punching Ms. McMillan in the face. When asked about throwing the food, he admitted to that as well.

Officers pressed him to understand why and he said, "because she's a (obscenity)," and "because she deserved it". He claims she made a derogatory statement about him.

He was then told that even if she had made a derogatory comment, it did not give him the right to punch her.

Mr. McMiller agreed.

He was placed under arrest and transported to intake. McMillan was issued a Crime Victims Pamphlet.

