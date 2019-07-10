Man arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with child

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation after he had inappropriate contact with a four-year-old.

LCSO says the victim told family members that Daniel Giles, 29, pulled her pants down and touched her private area.

Deputies say in an interview with the victim, she told authorities that Giles touched her privates while she slept.

Authorities say the victim said no one but Giles had touched her in such a manner.

Officials say prior to Giles' arrest, there was an open case with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office regarding a similar type of incident.