Man arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activities with teen

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is behind bars in Leon County, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Stephen Speights, 34, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Speights sent the teenager a sexually explicit picture and asked for one in return. He was reportedly aware of the victim's age throughout the entire conversation.

LCSO says Speights picked up the juvenile from his home and they drove to a local park before stopping at Speights’ residence. According to arrest documents, the teenager performed a sexual act on Speights at the home.

Speights was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility. He has been charged with unlawful sex with a minor, travel to meet a minor for sex and transmit harmful material to a minor.

A booking image for Speights is exempt because he is a public officer or employee.