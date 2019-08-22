Father arrested for alleged involvement in middle school fight

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The father of a Raa Middle School student was arrested on Thursday after deputies said he urged his daughter to fight with another student and then jumped in to help.

According to the Leon County Sheriff Department, 47-year-old Roderick Dennis saw his daughter and another student fighting near the area of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and 10th Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Dennis told his daughter to fight, then he jumped in and started hitting the other student, the sheriff's office said.

The student had minor injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dennis told police he was walking his daughter to school because she told him she was being bullied. Additionally, the victim told police Dennis confronted her and accused her of bullying his daughter.

The affidavit said Dennis confronted witnesses, who were Raa Middle School students, and asked who bullied his daughter. He threatened them, until the victim responded with an insult, the affidavit said.

Dennis then told his daughter to attack the victim, and after she did that, he separated them and left with her.

A witness gave police video of part of the fight, the affidavit said. It showed the victim getting violently thrown to the ground and getting hit by Dennis and his daughter multiple times.

The affidavit also said the video shows Dennis yelling "Beat her *expletives*" repeatedly.

After he was arrested, Dennis denied hitting the victim and telling his daughter to attack them, even after he was shown the video, the affidavit said.

Dennis was charged with battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor when deputies arrested him at 1:25 p.m. He was taken to Leon County Detention Center and bonded out around 9 p.m.

LSCO said neither student was charged.

