Man arrested after causing and leaving crash; victim in serious condition

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says one man has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident following a crash that caused serious injuries.

FHP says a vehicle, being driven by 42-year-old Justin Harrell of Panama City, was traveling southbound on US 27, behind a 2016 corvette.

Troopers say the vehicle being driven by Harrell collided it's front with the rear of the corvette.

Officials say Harrell left the scene of the accident, and the corvette came to a rest off of the roadway in a ditch.

FHP says the driver of the corvette sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Troopers say Harrell was found later, north of the scene, and was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

FHP says they were assisted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department and the Tallahassee Fire Department