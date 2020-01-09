Man arrested after deputies found him asleep in car

By WCTV Eyewitness News

January 9, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 32-year-old James Coffelt of Marianna on drug charges.

The incident happened last night (January 8th), when a patrol car drove into a turning lane in the intersection of Highway 90 and 71. Coffelt's F-150 was also in the lane in front of the deputy.

JCSO says when the light turned green, the truck did not move throughout the entire light cycle. When the deputies got out of their car to investigate, they found Coffelt asleep with his vehicle still in drive.

After waking him, deputies asked Coffelt to step out of the vehicle and began searching his person. JCSO says they found about seven grams of Synthetic Cannabinoids in his right pocket. Coffelt was placed under arrest, and he's now being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.