Man arrested after firing shotgun at crowd at Greenville H&R Grocery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 10, 2019

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday on aggravated assault and gun charges after he fired a shotgun at a crowd of people in the parking lot of an H&R Grocery in Greenville, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived to the store at 1809 SW Main Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday. Deputies said no one was hurt in the shooting. Multiple witnesses told deputies that a gold car stopped in front of the lot and the driver pointed a shotgun out the window in the direction of the crowd and was yelling at someone, but did not fire the gun at this time.

Witnesses told deputies the shooter was Frankie McClamma. Then, McClamma drove away, but returned a short time later and shot the gun multiple times in the direction of the crowd as he drove by.

Deputies found McClamma at his home west of Greenville on US 90. He told deputies that he was driving by the store and was shot at. Deputies located an abandoned car matching witnesses' description of the shooter's car near McClamma's home on US 90 east.

The sheriff's office said McClamma admitted the car was the same that he drove, however, he told deputies it ran out of gas and the flat tire was caused by the gunfire directed at him.

McClamma's girlfriend told deputies that he did have a shotgun when he left the home, but he didn't have it when he got back. Deputies searched the home and car but didn't find the gun. After investigators and deputies back tracked all possible routes from the home to H&R Grocery, they were able to locate the shotgun near a culvert on the side of Tram Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The gun was loaded with he same type of ammunition found inside the abandoned car. Further investigation found the shotgun had been reported stolen in 1999 from Jefferson County. There were no witnesses to McClammas' claim of getting shot at and it couldn't be confirmed what caused the flat tire on the car he drove.

McClamma was arrested without incident and taken to Madison County Jail.

He faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm charges.

