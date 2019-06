By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun at The Commons on West Tharpe Street.

TPD claims D. Thompson shot his weapon. Luckily, no one has been reported injured at this time. Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.