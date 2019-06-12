Man arrested after guns, drugs were found during traffic stop

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after finding a gun and drugs while conducting a traffic stop.
LCSO says on Tuesday, deputies conducted a consented search of a vehicle on North Monroe Street and Graves Road.
Deputies say a driver and three passengers were inside the vehicle, and a stolen Smith & Wesson Shiel 9mm was found, along with 10.9 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
Officials say 33-year-old Jonathon Sanders was charged with possession of narcotic equipment.
Deputies say they confiscated the firearm and drugs.