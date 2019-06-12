Man arrested after guns, drugs were found during traffic stop

By  | 
Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
June 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after finding a gun and drugs while conducting a traffic stop.

LCSO says on Tuesday, deputies conducted a consented search of a vehicle on North Monroe Street and Graves Road.

Deputies say a driver and three passengers were inside the vehicle, and a stolen Smith & Wesson Shiel 9mm was found, along with 10.9 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Officials say 33-year-old Jonathon Sanders was charged with possession of narcotic equipment.

Deputies say they confiscated the firearm and drugs.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus