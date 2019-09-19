Man arrested after hit-and-run investigation

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge Public Safety has arrested a man after a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian.

Officials responded to the incident early Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. As they arrived on scene, BPS found a woman with a compound fracture in her leg. They were also told that the vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene after the incident.

After receiving medical attention, the victim told officers she was walking down MLK Jr. Drive and was struck from behind by a vehicle.

In their investigation, police used broken bits of mirror to find a serial number, which led to finding a match of the vehicle responsible for the accident. The owner of the vehicle was also located, who said her son, 39-year-old Robert Sapp was using the vehicle.

A couple of days later, police used the information they got to locate Sapp. When they got to the location, Sapp pulled up in his vehicle, and when officers got into position, Sapp rammed into two police vehicles before getting out of the car and surrendered to police.

BPS says they found crystal meth as well as a gun with loaded magazines. He's currently facing felony charges including drug-related charges, hit-and-run, and possession of a firearm.

Other charges are still pending.