Man arrested after home invasion in Valdsota

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man was arrested after police say he forced his way into the home of an elderly man Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

It happened on the 800 block of South Fry Street.

Police say Brian Campbell, 29, knocked on the window of the residence causing the victim to go to the door to open it.

At that time, Campbell pushed the victim to the side and entered the home, carrying a handgun, according to Valdosta Police.

The victim said Campbell demanded money and wouldn’t leave after being told, according to police.

Campbell was charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and home invasion.

The victim and suspect are familiar with each other and this was an isolated incident, according to police.

“We are grateful the victim was not injured in this case and for the witness who chose to get involved to ensure justice would be served,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.

