Tallahassee man arrested after police chase ends in crash

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop early this morning and nearly hit and officer.

The incident began around 3:09 a.m. Thursday as officers were patrolling in the area of Sharer Road and North Monroe Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says officers attempted to pull over a vehicle and the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and and almost crashed into an officer.

A short police chase ensued before the vehicle crashed near Macon Community Park at the corner of Grady Road and Henderson Road.

TPD says the driver, identified as 24-year-old Chazdin Miller, ran from the crashed car but was quickly caught and arrested.

Police say Miller was found in possession of cocaine and a fully loaded .357 caliber firearm, which had been reported stolen during a burglary in Tallahassee in 2018.

Miller was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury he suffered during the traffic crash. He was then taken to the Leon County Detention Facility for processing.

Miller is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, possession of

cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, resisting an officer, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.