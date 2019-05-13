Man arrested after stealing $13,000 of jewelry from residence

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man on theft charges after a man stole jewelry from a residence and pawned several pieces.

TPD says on May 7, officers responded to the 2500 block of Betton Woods Drive in reference to a residential burglary.

Officials say the victim reported missing numerous pieces of jewelry, totaling $13,000 and told authorities that they suspected their yard maintenance man, Christopher Courson, as a potential suspect.

Authorities say it was discovered Courson pawned several pieces of the victim's jewelry on six different occasions at two local pawn shops.

TPD says on Monday, Courson was taken into custody while walking to the residence and was taken to TPD headquarters for questioning and later to the Leon County Detention Facility for booking.

Courson is facing charges of larceny of $10,000 less than $50,000 from a victim 65 years of age or older, stolen property/dealing or trafficking in stolen property (six counts) and defrauding a pawn broker (two counts).