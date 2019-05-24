Man arrested after stealing car with person inside

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man on charges of grand theft and kidnapping after a vehicle was stolen from a bus station Friday morning.

TPD says around 7:49 a.m. on Friday, officials responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle from the Greyhound Bus Station on West Tennessee Street with a person still inside the vehicle.

Officers say quick action by TPD officers led to the safe recovery of the person inside the vehicle and arrested 22-year-old Terrell Henry near the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Appalachee Parkway.

Officials say the vehicle was located as it was traveling away from the area.

TPD says Henry was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.

TPD says the Consolidated Dispatch Agency and Leon County Sheriff's Office assisted.