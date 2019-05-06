Man arrested after wife finds video of him raping 5-year-old, police say

By: WNCN CBS 17

May 6, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) -- A Tennessee man was arrested after his wife found a video of him raping a 5-year-old, WTVF reports.

John Calvillo, 20, was charged with rape of a child on Monday, court documents show.

An affidavit says Calvillo's wife found a video on his phone that showed him sexually assaulting a young boy. The woman said the assault occurred in the apartment she shared with Calvillo.

The video was dated March 22, 2019, WTVF reports.

Calvillo is held on a $150,000 bond.