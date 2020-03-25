Man arrested after woman’s body found in Decatur County woods

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a woman’s body that was found in some woods in Decatur County.

Larry Jason Hood was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment in connection to the death of Angela “Mae” Young.

Hood and Young had previously been in an on-again, off-again relationship, according to the GBI.

Hood was found Sunday by the GBI and Decatur County investigators at a camper trailer, where he was living off of Open Pond Road in Whigham, GBI officials said.

Investigators said he was initially arrested and questioned on drug-related charges.

Hood was served with arrest warrants related to Young’s death on Wednesday after an autopsy confirmed her death as a homicide, according to GBI.

Hood is currently in the Decatur County Jail.

GBI says the case is still active at this time.