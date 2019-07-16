Man arrested at airport with $34,000 worth of cocaine under his wig, police say

By: Ashleigh Jackson | CBS46 Atlanta

Police in Spain arrested a man who allegedly tried to smuggle half a kilo of cocaine under his over-sized toupee at Barcelona's international airport.

Authorities said the man appeared to be extremely nervous when he arrived on a flight from Bogota, Colombia. They were also puzzled by his disproportionately large hairpiece, Reuters reported.

When officers asked him to remove the wig, they reportedly found a package of cocaine stuck to his head. The drugs have an estimated street value of 30,000 euros (about $34,000), according to authorities.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” the Spanish National Police said in a statement Tuesday.

The law enforcement agency recently released photos of the man, with his eyes blocked, although he was arrested at the end of June. They did not provide any additional details on his identity.