Man arrested following traffic stop on charges of theft, possession

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
June 7, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested on gun and drug possession charges as part of a joint operation from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the operation is a continued effort of LCSO's ALL in LEON initiative to curb illegal gun and drug possession across the area.

Authorities say on Thursday, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 49-year-old Floyd Pettis.

During the stop, officials say they found three generators reported stolen to LCSO in the vehicle along with prescription pills that Pettis did not have a prescription for.

Officials say a follow up investigation revealed multiple stolen items at Pettis' residence along with a firearm and marijuana.

Pettis was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility and is facing charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm by convicted felon, dealing in stolen property and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.

 
