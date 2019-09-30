Valdosta man arrested for stealing pride flags from neighbors' yard

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department said it arrested a man for stealing mini pride flags and a yard sign from a yard in the 900 block of Pineridge Drive early Sunday morning.

According to neighbors, this was the same house where the homeowners put up hundreds of pride flags in the yard after their flags were vandalized multiple times.

A witness called police about the theft around 2:48 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the thief in the area and arrested him without incident.

Jake Dromgold, 25, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on a misdemeanor theft charge.

“This case was solved immediately due to the witness who took action to ensure a fellow citizen would not be victimized," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. "We are always very appreciative when citizens come forward to help us hold offenders accountable for their actions."

