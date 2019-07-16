Man arrested for Thomasville shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A man is under arrest for a July 10 shooting in Thomasville.

Officers say 29-year-old Derick Davis was taken into custody Monday night at a Grady County home.

He's charged with aggravated assault for shooting another man on Crystal Street in Thomasville. Police say other charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting on Crystal Street was one of two within about a half hour of each other in Thomasville on July 10. The other was at Villa North apartments. Investigators say the two are not related.

Investigators are still actively investigating the Villa North incident and seeking help from the public. No one has been arrested in that shooting.