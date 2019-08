By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

HIGHLAND PARK - Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for attacking someone with a machete.

A man needed medical attention after Shawn Ward fought him with a machete on Sunday in Highland Park, the sheriff's office said. An arrest warrant for ward was issued, and he was charged with aggravated battery when deputies found him.

