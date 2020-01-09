Man arrested for attempted murder after Water Oak Drive stabbing, deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 46-year-old man on an attempted homicide charge Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing at a home on Water Oak Drive.

Deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Water Oak Drive about a domestic disturbance around 5:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, deputies found a man bleeding from stab wounds in his head and back. Their investigation found another resident of the house, 46-year-old Kendell Foster, had stabbed the victim.

The victim is in good condition at a local hospital, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives with LCSO's Violent Crimes Unit returned to the home to continue the investigation. As a result of the investigation, Foster was charged with attempted homicide and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

