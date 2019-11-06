Man arrested for driving without a license

By WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 22-year-old Jesse Folsom for allegedly driving without a license.

The incident happened at around 6:30 yesterday evening in Grand Ridge. The person who filed the complaint said he loaned his vehicle to someone who drove back up his yard. The deputy serving the report said they knew the person they were talking about, and also knew that the person who allegedly stole the vehicle did not have a license.

After catching up to him, JCSO arrested Jesse Folsom and booked him in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Upon further investigation, the deputy said there wasn't enough evidence to support a stolen vehicle charge, but the vehicle was safely returned to its owner.