Man arrested for exposing himself to three minors, Marianna police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Marianna Police Department said it arrested a 42-year-old man on Friday after he exposed his genitalia to three juveniles all under the age of 16.

The incident happened at Three Rivers Apartment, police said. Family members became angry with the suspect, Keith Jordan, and an argument started, according to police.

Jordan was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correction Facility. He faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts in the presence of a minor under the age of 16.

