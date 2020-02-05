Man arrested for fatally stabbing mom's fiance, Leon Co. deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 40-year-old man after he fatally stabbed his mom's fiance Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 8400 block of Lenova Lane just before 11 p.m. Tuesday about a domestic disturbance. Once in the area, deputies found that Demario Thompson, 40, was arguing with 59-year-old Charles Duncan outside the home.

Duncan is Thompson's mother's fiance, the sheriff's office said.

Thompson got a knife from inside then stabbed Duncan several times. Deputies say Thompson was still in the area when they arrived.

Duncan died from his stab wounds.

Thompson was arrested on a premeditated homicide charge and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

