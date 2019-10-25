Man arrested for firing AR-15 into ground outside apartment while drunk, TPD says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening for shooting an AR-15 into the ground outside his apartment while drunk, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Julio Martinez was charged with firing a weapon and using a gun under the influence.

It happened on Columbia Drive at the Columbia Court Apartments. Police said because of the circumstances, they performed a protective sweep of the apartment to make sure there were no victims inside.

Police said they found several empty cans of Modelo and possibly an empty bottle of vodka in Martinez's apartment.

Police also found two rifles, a black Bushmaster AR-15 style rife and a black and brown AK-47 style rifle, as well as three magazines in the back bedroom of the apartment.

An officer asked Martinez why he fired the rifle, and Martinez replied "I want to see what it can do."

Martinez said after he fired three rounds, he went back into his apartment and continued drinking beer.

The officer then asked Martinez why he didn't open the door when police initially knocked. Martinez told police he was relaxing and believed he did nothing wrong.

Neighbors told police this is not the first time this happened.

Martinez was taken to the Leon County Jail.

