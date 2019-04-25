Man arrested for murder of missing Moultrie woman

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Moultrie woman who disappeared nearly three years ago.

Authorities now confirm that human remains found in 2017 have been positively identified as the missing woman, 29-year-old Shada Esther.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the suspect in Esther's murder, 49-year-old Michael Heads, has been arrested in Slidell, Louisiana.

On August 23, 2016, Shada Esther was reported missing by family members when she did not pick up her three children at their school bus stop. The Moultrie Police Department contacted the GBI to assist in the case.

An investigation determined that Esther was last with her live-in boyfriend, Michael Heads.

The GBI says Heads left Moultrie and traveled to Atlanta within an hour of Esther’s last contact with anyone else. With the assistance of the GBI field office in Conyers and the Gwinnett County Police Department, Heads was located and interviewed. The GBI says Heads' vehicle was also processed for evidence, but he was not taken into custody at that time.

Authorities continued to follow leads in the investigation and Heads later moved to Slidell, Louisiana.

In February 2017, human remains were found in a wooded area in Banks County, Georgia and evidence was collected from the scene. In August 2017, after review by an anthropologist, it was determined that the remains had similarities to Esther.

The GBI said in a press release, "After reviewing a GISAC intelligence bulletin about the found remains, the assigned case agent contacted GBI Region 11 Agents to learn more about evidence collected at the scene and specifics of the remains. This eventually led to the identification. In April 2019, the remains were confirmed by DNA analysis to be those of Shada Esther."

The GBI and Moultrie Police Department secured arrest warrants and traveled to Louisiana to locate Heads. The St. Tammany’s Parish Sheriff’s Office also obtained search warrants so that additional evidence could be secured.

Heads was arrested and charged with Esther's murder as well as two counts of felony financial transaction card fraud. He will be extradited to Georgia to face criminal charges.

The GBI says the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131, or the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.

