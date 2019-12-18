'Al the fish man' arrested for illegally selling alligators and dead deer

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A man was arrested for illegally selling alligators, a dead deer and freshwater fish, according to an affidavit filed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Alcazar Thompson Jr., 64, was charged with multiple felonies in connection to his illegal animal sales.

Fish and Wildlife investigators said they investigated Thompson for nearly a year and a half. An investigator said while he was off duty on August 8, 2018, a man that went by "Al the fish man" was trying to sell bream fish at a gas station, the affidavit said.

The investigator said Thompson gave him his phone number. The investigator also wrote down the license plate tag of Thompson's vehicle.

According to the affidavit, an undercover investigator bought freshwater game fish, saltwater products, turtles and other wildlife from Thompson several times.

Thompson did not have the proper licenses to sell any kind of fish or wildlife.

The affidavit said Thompson sold a 3-foot long alligator for $40 on March 25, 2019. He sold a dead fawn for $35 on July 17, 2019. Finally, the affidavit said he sold two alligators that were 2 and a half feet long on October 1, 2019, for $40.

After Florida Fish and Wildlife's investigation, the Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested Thompson. He is currently in the Leon County Jail.

