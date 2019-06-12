Man arrested for stealing from Airbnb as guest

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested after providing false information to an Airbnb renter and stealing property from the residence.

The Tallahassee Police Department says on April 1, a victim called officers and reported that after returning to his residence, which he rented out on the Airbnb platform while he was out of town, he noticed personal items were gone from the home.

Officials say the victim told them the name and the number of the person he rented from and said on March 29, the victim and eventual suspect met for the victim to give him keys to the home for his stay.

TPD says they collected forensic evidence from the scene, such as a toothbrush left by the suspect, empty food bags and beer containers in the kitchen and an email address left on an Xbox purchase.

Officers say they had no luck finding information with the suspect's fake given name, and a subpoena was signed and sent to Airbnb for the suspect's information, but it did not yield a positive identification.

According to arrest documents, a laboratory report sent from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement resulted an identification, 20-year-old Joseph Pierre, from finger prints from a can left in the kitchen.

Officials say as this investigation was ongoing, another investigator said finger prints from a separate Airbnb theft matched Pierre.

Pierre has been charged with grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000 and grand theft of a firearm.