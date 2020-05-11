Man arrested in Jackson County after leading deputies on 130+ mph chase

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 41-year-old man who flipped his car after leading deputies on a chase at speeds over 130 miles per hour on Saturday.

According to deputies, Michael Trice was driving south on Highway 71 at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. A deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on the silver four-door passenger car.

The car turned eastbound onto Highway 162 and began to stop on the side of the roadway, then it quickly sped off while still heading east, the sheriff's office said.

After a short distance, the car made a U-turn and started going west. The car ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 162 while driving faster than 100 mph, deputies say.

The car continued traveling westward with speeds higher than 130 miles per hour until it came to Highway 231. Deputies say the car turned north on Highway 231 and quickly accelerated again continuing to travel at speeds over 130 mph.

As the car entered the city of Campbellton, it failed to negotiate a curve and rolled over the side embankment into a holding area, the sheriff's office said. The car landed upside down with the driver still inside.

Units on the scene quickly entered the holding area and were able to check on the driver and arrest him. Trice was taken to the Jackson Hospital as a precaution.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Florida Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff's office in the incident and handled the car crash and gave Trice more criminal charges.

The Graceville Police Department also helped the sheriff's office during the pursuit.

Trice faces aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving with no driver's license charges.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.