Man arrested in Thomas County armed robbery

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

November 19, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that happened in early November, according to a post on the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Damaras Lewis was arrested in connection to the incident that happened at Susie Q’s on Nov. 7.

The sheriff’s office said the Thomasville Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol Post 12 assisted in the arrest.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in the matter,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post.

