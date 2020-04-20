Man arrested in connection to fatal Autumn Lane shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it has made an arrest in connection to an April 10 shooting on Autumn Lane.

Marquese Owens was arrested on homicide and gun charges Sunday, according to LCSO's booking report.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Autumn Lane on the afternoon of Friday, April 10. One man died in the shooting, while another survived after suffering minor injuries.

Kendrick Bostic, 20, was the victim who died in the shooting.

