Man arrested in connection to robbery and kidnap attempt on Thomasville Road

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 45-year-old man after he tried to kidnap a woman in a shopping center parking lot on Thomasville Road.

The victim and witnesses told police that at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, the victim left a business at 1802 Thomasville Road and was walking back to her car, when the suspect came out of a parked van and grabbed her.

The victim fought the suspect, which made him stop trying to take her into the van, according to police. He got away in the van after he took her purse, police say.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect, tag number and the direction the van went. Police say the tag was registered to a business in Thomasville, Georgia. Investigators were able to develop Warrick Lee as the suspect, the department says.

Lee tried to use the money he got in the robbery to bail his girlfriend out of the Thomasville Jail, according to police. He was detained and Tallahassee Police investigators went to Thomasville to interview him.

He was charged with robbery and attempted kidnapping. Lee is currently in custody in Thomasville awaiting extradition to Leon County.

